10 celebs who went from one extreme to another

Nowhere breeds excess like Hollywood, where heading off to rehab is considered as normal as going on holiday. These 10 celebrities have gone from one end of the spectrum to the other, hitting the lows of drug and alcohol addiction only to beat their demons and come out on top.
Drew Barrymore has been in the public eye since she was a baby. She started smoking at 9, drinking at 11 and taking drugs at 12. In rehab by 13, she tried to kill herself at 14. Despite this troubled start, Drew is now one of the most successful women in Hollywood, acting in, directing and producing movies and happily married with a baby daughter.
From shaving her head in public to losing custody of her sons due to her erratic behaviour, pop star Britney Spears was once a regular feature on gossip blogs. Today, however, she’s out of rehab and her career is on fire. Her 7th album shot to number one, and she bagged a lucrative job as a judge on The X-Factor.
It might surprise you to learn that Fergie, the glamorous lead singer of The Black Eyed Peas, once struggled with an addiction to Crystal Meth. Having kicked the habit in 2001, she’s gone on to see global success in her singing career and is expecting her first child with husband Josh Duhamel.
Twice-divorced rapper Eminem (AKA Slim Shady) was previously addicted to prescription drugs including Vicodin, but is now sober. According to Nielsen he’s the best selling artist of the 2000s, having sold over 100million albums, and his music career is still going strong.
Leaping to fame on TV show The Simple Life, party girl Nicole Ritchie quickly hit the headlines due to drastic weight loss, a falling out with friend Paris Hilton and for her wild partying ways. Despite being arrested in 2006 for driving under the influence, Nicole is now a happily married mother of two, enjoying a somewhat calmer, yet massively successful career as a designer, author, actress and TV personality.
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler spent most of the late 1970s and early 80s in a drugged haze but cleaned up his act in 1986 and stayed sober for 20 years. He fell off the wagon briefly, confessing to a prescription drug problem in 2006, but sought treatment and is now sober once again. In 2012 he was even back on tour.
While she hasn’t struggled with the same sort of drug and alcohol demons of some other Hollywood stars, Charlize Theron has battled with another life-threatening addiction – smoking. The Oscar-winning actress used to smoke three packs of cigarettes a day, and admitted to Vogue that she “smoked to die”. But she managed to kick the habit by substituting exercise for cigarettes – killing two birds with one stone!
Angelina Jolie has transformed herself from a troubled wild child, famed for wearing the blood of her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton in a vial around her neck, into a screen goddess, benevolent mother of six, global humanitarian and philanthropist. An impressive feat for one so young.
Oprah Winfrey might today be one of the most successful and influential women in the world with a global media empire to her name, but you might not know that she battled coke addiction during the 1980s, overcoming it and going on to become a household name around the world.
