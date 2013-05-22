2/10 10 celebs who went from one extreme to another

Drew Barrymore has been in the public eye since she was a baby. She started smoking at 9, drinking at 11 and taking drugs at 12. In rehab by 13, she tried to kill herself at 14. Despite this troubled start, Drew is now one of the most successful women in Hollywood, acting in, directing and producing movies and happily married with a baby daughter.

Getty Images