10 benefits of quitting smoking

Health improves almost immediately. Just 20 minutes after smoking your last cigarette your blood pressure will drop, as will your heart rate. Elevated blood pressure and heart rate can lead to increased risk of strokes and heart disease in the long term. The risk of developing lung disease like emphysema also drops dramatically as soon as you stop smoking.
You will start to regain your sense of smell and taste as nerve endings begin to regrow. As the nicotine leaves your body you will also notice an improvement in your overall dental health as smokers are four times more likely to experience mouth cancer and gum disease.
The risk of a heart attack has started to drop and lung function should be improving, making it easier to exercise and not be left huffing and puffing for breath.
Wave goodbye to your smoker’s cough. You should also be experiencing greater lung capacity, which makes exercising much easier and, thanks to the improvement in circulation, your body is better able to regulate temperature. You will have greatly reduced your risk of developing emphysema.
The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery says that just one and a half months after quitting smoking your skin will look better. Smoking increases wrinkles around the nose and lip area and makes your skin look saggier.
You are already 50% less likely to die from heart disease, a heart attack or stroke than a smoker. On top of this if you quit a 20-a-day habit you will have saved yourself over $3000!
According to a 2008 Study by researchers at Harvard Medical School, the risk of death from all smoking-related causes falls by 13% and your risk of a stroke has quite possibly declined to the level of a non-smoker.
For both men and women, the risk of developing diabetes can fall to the level of a non-smoker.
Your risk of developing coronary heart disease has fallen back to the same level of someone who has never smoked, as has your risk of pancreatic cancer, according to a study by the National Institute of Health in the US.
A study by Statistics Canada in 2011 showed that after 20 years of quitting smoking, peoples’ risk of developing heart disease had dropped to the same levels of those who had never smoked.
Show your support this World No Tobacco Day by either pledging to quit smoking, or giving up something else in support of someone else trying to kick the habit. Head to WeCanQuit.com.au