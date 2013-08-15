10 ways to eat clean: your shopping list

If you want to shift the kilos, improve digestion and boost your energy levels, try eating clean. This process involves eating foods that are as close to nature as possible – foods that are free from chemicals, processed ingredients or refined sugars. To help you save time in the supermarket, and instantly upgrade your health, here are the best clean eating foods to start stocking up on.
By Cassie Mendoza-Jones
Often mistaken as a veggie, avocados are actually a fruit. They’re high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which are easily burned for fuel, are incredibly low in sugar, and are good for heart health. Slip some avocado into your diet on some sourdough toast for breakfast or toss them in salads. Or even have them as a substitute for butter.
Baby spinach is super high in minerals such as magnesium, iron and B9 (folate) making it a great energy-boosting food. The make a great salad base and can be used on pizzas and in wraps.
Berries are a wonderful source of antioxidants and vitamins, such as vitamin C, which boosts the metabolism and protects our cells from oxidative damage. They’re also low in sugar but naturally sweet so they make a great healthy snack.
The king of superfoods, broccoli is an amazing food to help improve liver detoxification and excrete excess hormones and toxins from our bodies. Broccoli is also very high in vitamin C to help boost our immune system and boosts collagen production, meaning firmer skin. Use in stir-fries, omelets, soups and salads.
Cauliflower is another food that helps to excrete excess hormones and toxins from our body and makes a great low carbohydrate alternative to mashed potato. They’re delicious roasted with some lemon juice, garlic and olive oil.
Eggs are the original super food. They’re high in protein for muscle repair, good fats for healthy brain function, as well as a high amount of minerals and vitamins such as iron and B vitamins for energy, and zinc and vitamin D for immune function. They’re so versatile, you can work them in any meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
You can get different varieties of nut butter like cashew butter or almond butter, and they’re virtually sugar free and high in protein making them a great satiating snack for healthy brain chemical production and muscle repair. Eat a tablespoon as a snack with slices of green apple or spread on sourdough toast for breakfast.
If you can afford to get organic or free-range chicken then it’s a great option as it’s high in protein. Protein-rich foods like chicken help keep you fuller for longer, aids in weight management and muscle repair.
You can find this super sweet herb next to sugar, but it’s similarities stop there. Stevia is a natural sugar alternative, and is much better for your body than artificial sweeteners. It won’t affect blood sugar levels so you won’t keep you searching for the next sugar hit. Try it in tea, on your oats and even in baking.
A healthy alternative to tinned tuna, these wild fish are much lower in mercury than tuna. Also, because they’re wild, they’re higher in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids than their farmed cousins. Team them with cauliflower mash and some greens for a superfood-rich clean meal.
