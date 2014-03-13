This is not a healthy alternative to butter; it’s made with manipulated fats that may be genetically modified and is a chemical cocktail of ingredients that’s laced with additives and cheap, low-grade oils. So much so that when it’s created, it is an unpalatable grey colour and has to be coloured yellow and flavoured for consumption. Misleading and dangerous advice from health authorities has led us to believe we should be avoiding good, wholesome butter.
TRY THIS: use butter and get slim
Getty Images
Sold as the energy resource of the fit and healthy, protein powders have rocketed in popularity. The sad truth is that the vast majority contain artificial sweeteners, chemically created vitamins and minerals (avoid anything that ends with ‘ide’ or ‘ate’), flavourings and anti-caking agents. Health conscious people should avoid these laboratory cocktails and supplement their protein through their diet or with an organic plant-based supplement.
DO THIS: decode protein powder labels
Getty Images
Just because they have no calories does not make diet soft drinks health food. It’s now thought that diet drinks are as bad as their sugary counterparts, with recent research linking them with diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity. What diet drinks do is trick your metabolism into thinking sugar is on its way. This causes your body to pump out insulin, the fat storage hormone, which lays down more fat and slows down your metabolism. Try sparkling water with lemon to curb fizzy cravings.
DO THIS: quiz: are you drinking yourself fat?
Getty Images
Due to clever marketing these on-the-go snacks are thought to be a healthy option. Whether they have chocolate chips, fruit or yoghurt these bars can have worringly high sugar contents (sometimes disguised as high-fructose corn syrup) and can be packed full of additives and preservatives. For a sweet snack try having a piece of fruit or even make your own bars with good, honest ingredients.
DO THIS: switch out your store-bought muesli bars for this homemade version
Getty Images
A daily dose of Omega 3 is a great thing, there’s no doubt about it. In recent years however, some mass produced fish oils have become increasingly vague in their certification and claims to be natural. From examining the packaging, very few supplements are able to tell you which fish the oil was sourced from. Many variations have chemically created flavourings to mask the fishy after taste, which have long been linked to health issues. Also, don’t opt for the gel cap variety which may contain hypermellose phthalate and propylene glycol which has been linked to kidney and liver problems and banned in the US in pill preparations. Most supplements won’t list the gel cap ingredients on the box - an obvious red flag. Even if the fish oil is great, the carrier might be trouble. When shopping, always make sure you read the label and the ingredients, refining process and source are spelt out in black and white. Otherwise, opt for an ethically produced plant oil that will satisfy your Omega 3 needs.
READ THIS: which oil for what? Know your flaxseed from your fish
Getty Images
Dried fruit is a popular snack food for children and adults as it's portrayd as a healthy alternative to sweets. You’ll find piles of dried fruits in the health food stores, and from that we assume that it’s a healthy food. But is it? The history of dried food goes back to our hunter-gatherer ancestors. When fresh foods were abundant, our ancestors would dry their excess food so that they had something to eat when the winter months came and food was scarce. The food was usually reconstituted with water before it was eaten. If water isn’t added, then your body has to add it when the fruit reaches your stomach. This can dehydrate the body, and means by the time the dried fruit has become a real food again, it’s already on its way out of your body before it can do any good. Unless you’re only going to eat a very small amount of dried fruit, I suggest you quickly boil it then leave it to soak in the water overnight. There are several things added to dried fruit, either during the drying process or after, and they’re not necessarily on the food label. They are (get ready!) sugar, dextrose, glucose syrup, fruit juice, colouring derived from fruit, glycerin (422), sorbic acid (200), sulphur dioxide (220), paraffin, edible fats, and oils. Oil is sometimes marked on the ingredients. By the way, a quick way to tell if oil has been added is to look for a shiny, greasy appearance to the dried fruit. If oil hasn’t been added, it will look dusty. And if oil is there, you can be sure that BHA (320) is also there.
TRY THIS: how to make a kick-ass lunchbox full of healthy snacks
Getty Images
Vitamin and mineral tablets are taken daily by huge numbers of people but sometimes they are not what they seem. The vast majority contain nutrients in very small quantities that are provided in the cheapest and least absorbable form. Be very careful with vitamin and mineral tablets, they are filled with fillers and vitamins and minerals made in a laboratory and often not from food. As this company explained they are there for a purpose, but why break something down then put it together again when you can get the same with food. Quite a few of the ingredients are simply not needed to be supplemented and some are even harmful and conducive to health. One of my rules when shopping for nutritional supplements is to never buy in a drug store/pharmacy.
READ THIS: smart supplement shopping tips
Getty Images
In the last 20 years soy consumption has grown to be a big business. Not just for vegetarians, if you check your packaging you’ll notice that a whopping 60% - 80% of foods on grocery shelves now contain soy, textured vegetable protein, partially hydrogenated soy bean oil, soy protein isolate and vegetable oil. Huge amounts of soy are somewhat imposed upon us and we run the risk of over-consuming, and developing intolerances – much the same as what’s happened with wheat and dairy. There are also some health concerns with soy consumption and it’s wise to be a conscious consumer, a small amount is good but be careful!
READ THIS: choosing the right milk for your family
Getty Images
The fortification of foods has been a long term endeavour by the health authorities to stop nutritional deficiencies. All flour has been fortified with B vitamins for many decades. In 2009 the compulsory fortification of bread with folic acid and iodine was imposed on all bakers in Australia, except organic bread. The risk with fortification is that it can lead to mass-medication as well as the unknown impacts of over-consumption of vitamins and minerals. For example, there have been studies that show if males consume too much folic acid (synthetic form of folate) then the chances of prostate cancer increases by some 30 per cent. If a pregnant woman during 30 and 34 weeks takes folic acid then the chances of her baby having asthma increases. While we consume fortified foods with vitamins and minerals made in a chemical laboratory we risk the chance of being caught up in some huge experiment that we really don’t know the health outcome.
RELATED: folic acid may be able to fight off depression
Getty Images
Cereal is the most profitable food on the supermarket shelf and can have outlandish false health claims as both their marketing and advertising is full of extravagant claims. At times the food is barely a food; it is highly processed and as a result is fortified with dubious nutrients. If you read the ingredients on many of them you’ll see there are more additives then a luxury car. How trustworthy is a food that you can extract iron from with a magnet? All you have to do is crush any cereal that has been fortified with iron (like Corn Flakes). If you then put a magnet near the crushed cereal a black powder will be attracted to it.
TRY THIS: boost your sex drive over breakfast
Getty Images