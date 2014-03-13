6/10 Dried fruit

Dried fruit is a popular snack food for children and adults as it's portrayd as a healthy alternative to sweets. You’ll find piles of dried fruits in the health food stores, and from that we assume that it’s a healthy food. But is it? The history of dried food goes back to our hunter-gatherer ancestors. When fresh foods were abundant, our ancestors would dry their excess food so that they had something to eat when the winter months came and food was scarce. The food was usually reconstituted with water before it was eaten. If water isn’t added, then your body has to add it when the fruit reaches your stomach. This can dehydrate the body, and means by the time the dried fruit has become a real food again, it’s already on its way out of your body before it can do any good. Unless you’re only going to eat a very small amount of dried fruit, I suggest you quickly boil it then leave it to soak in the water overnight. There are several things added to dried fruit, either during the drying process or after, and they’re not necessarily on the food label. They are (get ready!) sugar, dextrose, glucose syrup, fruit juice, colouring derived from fruit, glycerin (422), sorbic acid (200), sulphur dioxide (220), paraffin, edible fats, and oils. Oil is sometimes marked on the ingredients. By the way, a quick way to tell if oil has been added is to look for a shiny, greasy appearance to the dried fruit. If oil hasn’t been added, it will look dusty. And if oil is there, you can be sure that BHA (320) is also there.



TRY THIS: how to make a kick-ass lunchbox full of healthy snacks

Getty Images