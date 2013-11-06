Never diet and still lose weight

4/6 3. Slow down and savour every bite.

When you wolf food down it doesn’t just lead to indigestion. You also miss the pleasure of eating. “Pretend you have all the time in the world, because that helps you relax and enjoy food,” La Flamme says. Then eat deliberately: chew each bite slowly and make a point of really tasting it. The technique can yield many ‘aha’ moments, says Ruth Wolever, PhD, director of research at Duke Integrative Medicine in Durham, US. In a recent study, she trained people who’d lost, on average, 18% of their body weight, to be mindful while eating. Not only did they maintain their loss for 15 months—a critical period during which many dieters regain—they noticed things they never had before. “For instance, by eating slowly, one woman realised that the cookies she’d always thought she loved didn’t actually taste that good,” says Wolever. “When we eat quickly, we miss details and tend to overeat, not because we’re hungry, but because we don’t feel satisfied.” Slowing down gives your body time to send fullness signals to your brain, a process that takes about 20 minutes.



Related: Your magic fitness formula

Getty images