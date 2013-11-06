Never diet and still lose weight

Five ways that can help you lose weight without going through any grueling diets or demanding work out regimes.
While you’re at it, forget you ever heard of the concept of kilojoules. “The deprivation approach to dieting causes stress, because you feel guilty every time you eat,” says La Flamme. “And stress creates an environment in your body that makes it harder to lose weight.” When you’re stressed, you release hormones that stimulate your appetite for fatty treats. And when you indulge, your body produces insulin, a hormone that prompts the storage of kilojoules as fat, explains physiologist Mary Dallman, PhD. Birgitte Philippides, 45, used to constantly judge herself by the numbers she saw on her scales. But once she got rid of them, and her restrictive approach to food, everything changed. “Eating for pleasure not only helped me lose weight, it helped me feel better about my body,” she says. “Now I gauge my weight by how my pants fit, and if I gain a little, I use that as a cue to reduce stress rather than kilojoules.”
Yes, really! Sometimes your favourite treat, eaten mindfully, is just what the doctor ordered. “Sugar and fat in particular trigger the brain’s pleasure circuit,” La Flamme says. “One piece of chocolate cake can make you happy. But two equals a stomach-ache. True pleasure comes from a reasonable serving and stops when overeating begins.” By paying attention to how food makes you feel—in the moment, in the following hour, and the next day—you can start to use pleasure as a guide to a healthy diet. You may be shocked to find the foods that provide the most enjoyment are actually good for you, like a piece of fresh fish or a cool slice of juicy watermelon. “I realised the meals that make me feel best have lots of vegies, protein and very little grain,” explains Shirley Donnelly, 60, who lost 22kg following La Flamme’s program.
When you wolf food down it doesn’t just lead to indigestion. You also miss the pleasure of eating. “Pretend you have all the time in the world, because that helps you relax and enjoy food,” La Flamme says. Then eat deliberately: chew each bite slowly and make a point of really tasting it. The technique can yield many ‘aha’ moments, says Ruth Wolever, PhD, director of research at Duke Integrative Medicine in Durham, US. In a recent study, she trained people who’d lost, on average, 18% of their body weight, to be mindful while eating. Not only did they maintain their loss for 15 months—a critical period during which many dieters regain—they noticed things they never had before. “For instance, by eating slowly, one woman realised that the cookies she’d always thought she loved didn’t actually taste that good,” says Wolever. “When we eat quickly, we miss details and tend to overeat, not because we’re hungry, but because we don’t feel satisfied.” Slowing down gives your body time to send fullness signals to your brain, a process that takes about 20 minutes.
A dose of greenery works wonders for your health. A Dutch study found that those who live closer to nature are happier and healthier. So head out to feel the grass under your feet.
You’ll take in less: If ever there was an argument for mindful eating, it’s this: Japanese research has found that savouring your food, thus slowing down consumption, means you actually eat less. Food tastes better: Those little rituals like swilling your wine or smelling your food before you eat it may enhance flavour—and spike enjoyment—according to a recent large-scale US study. You’ll lose weight: Research has shown that up to 75% of overeating is caused by emotions, such as stress or happiness. Listening to what your body wants means you’ll only consume what you need. You’ll feel good: One UK study found women who were encouraged to eat mindfully, were also inspired to exercise more, which in turn reduced their BMI and improved overall health.
