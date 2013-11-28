Craziest Health Trends of 2013

From the fruitarian to the tongue patch diet, we look back at the most peculiar health trends that emerged this year - and worry what 2014 will bring.
This diet involves binge drinking with disordered eating, in which food is substituted with alcohol. The pattern can involve behaviors like: restricting calories to “save them up” for alcohol; drinking to the point of vomiting; excessive exercising before drinking or the following day; or not eating the day after a night of binge drinking.
Created by a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, a patch is sewn onto the tongue with six stitches in about 10 minutes, at a cost of roughly $2,000. The device makes eating solid food excruciatingly painful, forcing patch wearers to adhere to a low-calorie, liquid-only diet.
Want to get more out of your workout? Simply take off your shoes! The theory behind barefoot exercise (whether it be running or doing strength moves such as squats and dead lifts) is that removing your joggers can improve your sense of balance, as well as strengthen the muscles in your legs and feet.
Despite the fact that many people die each year from unintentional infection from tapeworms, this diet involves people (illegally) possessing and ingesting tapeworms. The parasite decreases appetite and interferes with the digestion and absorption of food, enabling people to lose weight
This new workout class sweeping America turns your entire body into a rhythm instrument. Using weighted drumsticks called Ripstix, this fusion of cardio, Pilates, plyometrics, isometrics movements and poses provides a full body, 45 minute cardio workout that can burn 600-900 calories an hour.
This restrictive diet has been popularised by the recent film on Steve Jobs starring Ashton Kutcher. As implied by the name, fruitarians eat, well, only fruit, which essentially results in a dietary double whammy - too much of a good thing, combined with not enough of other good things. The fact that Jobs died from pancreatic cancer (most likely as a result of his diet) should be warning enough.
This diet is also known as the Cave Man diet as it consists on the foods available before agriculture, namely wild meat, fish, nuts, fruits and vegetables. Critics, however, warn that the diet excludes key nutrients found in whole grains, legumes and dairy products.
Originally used as physical therapy for injured athletes, this underwater biking trend has made a definite splash in Europe. It’s your standard cycling class involving rows of stationary bikes, upbeat music and peppy trainers, but submerged up in 4-feet of water.
Soylent is a food substitute intended to supply all of a human body's daily nutritional needs, made from powdered starch, rice protein, olive oil, and raw chemical powders. It was designed by software engineer Rob Rhinehart as a way to get all the nutrients needed by the body without the time, money, and effort that usually goes into preparing food.
The cookie diet is a low-calorie diet based on a hunger-controlling meal replacement in the form of a specially formulated cookie. It requires 6 cookies per day, and one ‘reasonable’ meal, providing a dangerously low 800 calories a day.
