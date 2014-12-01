5/12 5. Get on Facebook

Before Facebook, keeping in touch with distant relatives was a lot harder. We either had to pick up the phone or send an email, and if we lived in a different city it was more than likely we knew nothing about them aside from being somehow related to us. Seven years AF (after Facebook), we now know what our family get up to for the rest of the year. Make the most of the platform and stay in touch this Christmas.

istock