It’s the 21st century and almost everyone has his or her own mobile phone. If you haven’t spoken to your family in a while, pick up the handset and give them a call. Text messages are great for short updates, but at certain times of the year (such as Christmas) it’s better to pick up the phone and have a good old conversation.
If you’re the kind of family that sends out a newsletter informing the rest of the clan what you’re been up to for the year, there’s no time like the present to take your presentation skills up a notch. You could send a regular old email, or do something different and put together a PDF file with images and humorous anecdotes.
Distance can be tough during the holiday season. Until we at last invent a Holodeck that lets us join our family in a virtual form, video chat is the next best thing. Skype and Facetime are the perfect ways to have some face-to-face chats with your nearest and dearest. Most smart phones and smart TVs are capable of video calls.
When was the last time you put pen to paper and sent your family a letter? Now is the perfect time to reacquaint yourself with snail mail. Yeah it may take a week to arrive, but it’s worth it. It’s Christmas, meaning you’ll probably be sending a bunch of Christmas cards anyway, so personalise them with a handwritten letter in each.
Before Facebook, keeping in touch with distant relatives was a lot harder. We either had to pick up the phone or send an email, and if we lived in a different city it was more than likely we knew nothing about them aside from being somehow related to us. Seven years AF (after Facebook), we now know what our family get up to for the rest of the year. Make the most of the platform and stay in touch this Christmas.
Look up from your screen. What is the rest of your family doing right now? Chances are they’re all staring at their own mobile device. If you are in the same room as your family, get everyone to put down their screen and join you in a board game. If they’re none-too-pleased about being asked to stop looking at a screen, try changing tact and get everyone to play a party video game such as Mario Party on the Wii U.
If it’s been a while since the whole gang got together in person, organise a family reunion. They are only as daggy as you want them to be. Sure you may not get everyone to attend, sometimes other commitments get in the way, but at least more of your family will get to enjoy each others company during the Christmas break.
Co-ordinating the family for Christmas lunch often requires military precision. If you know what time lunch is going to be, start letting people know in advance. Leave notes around the house and send group text messages at least a week ahead, giving the family plenty of notice. That way there will be no excuses for late arrivals.
If you think the pen is mightier than the sword, start a family blog. You don’t need to be a fantastic writer; a blog is more about sharing your family goings on with those you care about. You can have members of the family take turns in updating the blog, and set privacy settings so that only people you want to read it can view it.
Create a hash tag unique to your family, and get family members to upload to it. Sure non-family members will be able to see it when they search that tag, but if you’ve got friends and family who want to keep in the loop, it’s a great way of doing so.
Flickr is a great photo-sharing tool, one tailor made for high-resolution images. If you want to share high quality images of your nearest and dearest, create a private family Flick album that only people you share it with can view. No matter where you are in the world, you’ll always be able to view your family happy snaps.
You may not be familiar with it, but Snapchat is one of the fastest growing digital services in the world. The premise is simple, send a photo to someone and they need to send one back straight away showing what they’re up to. The images are automatically deleted shortly after. It’s a great way to share a moment.
