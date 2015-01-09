Have your best new year yet!

She’s caught the eye of the likes of Deepak Chopra, Oprah Winfrey and Dr Oz with her spiritual real talk. Here Gabrielle Bernstein shares how to overcome negative thoughts and harness the power of forgiveness to make this new year your best one ever.
The challenges of day-to-day life have escalated so far beyond what we may have known as children. It’s more than making money, paying bills, managing our relationships, staying healthy – the world can be a scary place. With that sense of freedom and safety taken away we have to learn how to cultivate a sense of inner awareness.
You look at the world and think, “I’m powerless, what can I do?” but there’s a lot that we can actually do. What we do is take care of our own belief systems and start to change what we put out and that will have a radical impact on the world as more and more people start to change the energy they’re putting out.
Recognise that your thoughts speak louder than your words, so does your energy. Start getting into the habit of cleaning up your thoughts and cleaning up your beliefs. Check yourself from time to time. I am constantly in an inner dialogue with myself, where if I see myself say something really negative, I say, “I choose to see this differently”. Or, “I choose happiness”. Happiness is a choice that we make and staying committed to that choice is vital.
Our capacity to forgive is really going to measure the level of our happiness. Bring forth a sense of forgiveness into the new year. If we’re carrying a resentment towards a specific situation or individual, then that creates more negativity and more chaos. It’s not necessarily to forgive someone overnight, but giving an energy of forgiveness or having compassion for anyone who may have sadness within them to do something awful. It’s taking ownership of our capacity to release people.
I practise what preach. I am constantly in practice. This is actually progress, not perfection. To really live a reconditioned life with a higher thought form takes a tremendous amount of effort and a tremendous amount of genuine desire to change. It’s a moment-to-moment shift. I really believe it’s the subtle shifts that create a long-lasting change.
I have many. One of them is “happiness is the choice I make”. Another one is, “I choose again”. That’s a big one. At any given time when I catch myself out of alignment with that loving voice, I choose again. Being in the conversation of choosing again is very powerful.
Commit to higher thoughts and higher words. Something as simple as committing not to gossip, or committing to change the conversation when it’s going in a negative direction. Stay really faithful to the positive energy and a positive belief system. Recognise how our thoughts and energy are either elevating the world around us or polluting the world around us. We have to start to take ownership for what it is that we’re putting out.
Repeat the behaviour. Be in a constant repetition of a new behaviour is what’s going to create some powerful change. So, like, go to the gym every day for 40 days. Or do meditation practise every day for 40 days. Scientific studies have shown that when you shift your neural pathways through that repetition of the new behaviour.
If you’re getting stressed at work, do what I call the One Minute Breath. You breathe in for 5 seconds and hold your breath for 5 seconds, and then you release for 5 seconds. You do that for one minute and that’s very powerful.
I think self-compassion gives us the capacity to stay committed to our path. If we’re not compassionate towards ourselves, then we are in many ways just blocking our capacity to heal.
Here's mine. Be mindful of your thoughts. Be mindful of your energy. Be mindful of the food you put into your body. Honour your capacity to forgive yourself and let go.
