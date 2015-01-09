Have your best new year yet!

2/11 Use spirituality to help face daily challenges

The challenges of day-to-day life have escalated so far beyond what we may have known as children. It’s more than making money, paying bills, managing our relationships, staying healthy – the world can be a scary place. With that sense of freedom and safety taken away we have to learn how to cultivate a sense of inner awareness.



You look at the world and think, “I’m powerless, what can I do?” but there’s a lot that we can actually do. What we do is take care of our own belief systems and start to change what we put out and that will have a radical impact on the world as more and more people start to change the energy they’re putting out.

Thinkstock