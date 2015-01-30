3/6 Sugar can hurt your liver

Sugar is broken down into two simple sugars before it enters the bloodstream: glucose and fructose.



Glucose is in every living cell on the planet. Our bodies make it if we don't eat enough.



Fructose is not necessary for life. It can only be metabolised in the liver, and our bodies do not produce it in any significant amount.



The liver can handle natural amounts of fructose, like fruits. But eating large and unnatural quantities, such as in junk foods and drinks, can overload the liver. This forces it to turn fructose into fat. Over time this process can lead to fatty liver disease and many more serious health problems. 40 per cent of Australian adults over the age of 50 have fatty liver disease.

