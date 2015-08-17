A cheat's guide to the Paleo diet

Think Paleo diet, and you’re likely to envisage lots of steak, butter in your coffee and not much else. But according to Irini Macri, author of cookbook Eat Drink Paleo, the rules are not as ‘one size fits all’ as some may think. “It’s a way of eating and living,” she says. “It’s inspired by our hunter-gatherer ancestors but rather than trying to mimic the cavemen, it simply looks at what food and habits have made us thrive for a long time.”
According to Macri, Paleo focuses on nutrient, unprocessed foods (including meat, poultry, seafood, vegies, fruit, healthy fats, nuts and seeds) and avoid processed foods and sugar, refined carbs, grains, legumes and dairy.
And contrary to popular belief, “there are many variations that make it a bit more flexible and accessible.” Here, she shares the things you need to know about the controversial diet.
Thinkstock
“Paleo is actually 70 per cent plant-based and the protein consumed is always varied,” says Macri. “Eggs, a variety of meat, poultry, game, fish, seafood and even some healthy dairy. So it’s not just steak with every meal.” But some processed meats are in. “Naturally cured meats and good quality sausages made without additives or gluten are totally fine. Everything in moderation.”
More: What's inside a nutritionist's fridge?
“We always say that if you’re not eating more vegetables than a vegetarian, you’re doing Paleo wrong,” Macri says. Her personal ration is three to 1, so three times the amount of plant foods for the amount of protein. “I am more focused on variety and balance, so try not to stick to just one type of meat and the same three vegetables every day.”
More: Pete Evans Paleo recipes
It’s easy to get confused about what’s good fat and what’s bad fat. Macri likes to stick to coconut oil, ghee, butter, and macadamia oil for cooking. Not that she discounts the health wonders of olive oil: “I use lashings of olive oil for dressings and condiments, and it’s great in cooking at moderate temperatures too.”
Her other favourites? Coconut milk, avocados and some nut oils. Just be sure to steer clear of processed, industrial oils such as margarine, soybean oil, canola oil and vegetable oil.
More: How healthy is your cooking oil?
One criticism of Paleo is it’s removal of legumes and grains – important sources of protein and fibre, especially for vegetarians. However, Macri believes it’s possible for vegetarians to get enough nutritients on a Paleo diet, although it’s tough.
“I’ll be honest in saying that it’s hard doing paleo without animal products but there are people who eat that way,” she says. “Fibre is not an issue as it’s in all vegetables, fruit, berries, nuts and seeds. For protein, you would have to stick to eggs, nuts and seeds and maybe some occasional dairy if you can tolerate it.”
More: 7 superfood recipes
“I personally tolerate a little dairy so I include it in my diet and I do stick to full fat dairy like butter, yoghurt, kefir and maybe some aged cheeses like Parmesan,” she says. “Saturated fat used to get a bad wrap due to cholesterol but the latest studies show that cholesterol is not really the bad guy and we should focus more on reducing excess carbohydrates and sugar, and inflammatory foods.”
“I cook at home a lot so when I go out I relax and enjoy myself a little,” Macri says. “Most places have gluten free options and you can always ask the chef to swap the bread or pasta for some extra vegetables. I think it’s important to not get too dogmatic about what you eat.”
More: 7 ways you're making vegies less healthy
Macri’s top five? “Coconut and olive oil, tinned fish - pick more sustainable options like sardines - nuts, spices and tinned tomatoes. You’ll probably find some dark chocolate in there too.”
For more Paleo tips and recipes, grab a copy of Irini Macri's Eat Drink Paleo ($34.99, Viking) here.
Irena Macri