1/9 A cheat's guide to the Paleo diet

Think Paleo diet, and you’re likely to envisage lots of steak, butter in your coffee and not much else. But according to Irini Macri, author of cookbook Eat Drink Paleo, the rules are not as ‘one size fits all’ as some may think. “It’s a way of eating and living,” she says. “It’s inspired by our hunter-gatherer ancestors but rather than trying to mimic the cavemen, it simply looks at what food and habits have made us thrive for a long time.”



According to Macri, Paleo focuses on nutrient, unprocessed foods (including meat, poultry, seafood, vegies, fruit, healthy fats, nuts and seeds) and avoid processed foods and sugar, refined carbs, grains, legumes and dairy.



And contrary to popular belief, “there are many variations that make it a bit more flexible and accessible.” Here, she shares the things you need to know about the controversial diet.

Thinkstock