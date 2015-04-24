Four ways anger is good for your health

2/5 Hiding anger can hinder relationships

When we’re wronged by loved ones our natural reaction is to get mad, but as a result of society telling us anger is wrong, even dangerous, we’ve been conditioned to hide our irritation.



Dr Aaron Sell, senior lecturer of criminology at Griffith University and contributor to the journal Evolution and Human Behavior says; “ Anger contains important message that you refuse to be treated as you are being treated. If this message is never sent you are implicitly agreeing to your partners bad behaviour.”



His research has found that after an argument most people feel they know the other person better. “In some cases they actually feel closer to them which shows that withholding anger can hinder personal relationships by maintaining a distance between the person you are angry with,” he confirms.



Next time you’re all flushed in the face, instead of venting internally, consider expressing yourself. “The key is to describe your feelings, rather than demonstrate them,” says Domonique Bertolucci, Life Strategist and author of The Kindness Pact. “Speak quietly and calmly and you’ll have much more success at getting your point across and strengthening your relationship.”