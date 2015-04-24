Four ways anger is good for your health

Steaming at the ears? Red in the face? About to blow your lid? Don’t sweat it. It turns out that anger is both a healthy and essential part of crushing life. In fact, feeling angry increases optimism and creativity and can lead to more successful negotiations in relationships and at work.
How so? A new study by scientists at UC Santa Barbara says that anger serves as a non-conscious bargaining system and that getting mad actually wakes up the positive-thinking part of your brain with blood flow – bringing new meaning to the term ‘boiling point’! .
Instead of ignoring the so-called negative emotion it’s time to tap in and use it to fuel you.
When we’re wronged by loved ones our natural reaction is to get mad, but as a result of society telling us anger is wrong, even dangerous, we’ve been conditioned to hide our irritation.
Dr Aaron Sell, senior lecturer of criminology at Griffith University and contributor to the journal Evolution and Human Behavior says; “ Anger contains important message that you refuse to be treated as you are being treated. If this message is never sent you are implicitly agreeing to your partners bad behaviour.”
His research has found that after an argument most people feel they know the other person better. “In some cases they actually feel closer to them which shows that withholding anger can hinder personal relationships by maintaining a distance between the person you are angry with,” he confirms.
Next time you’re all flushed in the face, instead of venting internally, consider expressing yourself. “The key is to describe your feelings, rather than demonstrate them,” says Domonique Bertolucci, Life Strategist and author of The Kindness Pact. “Speak quietly and calmly and you’ll have much more success at getting your point across and strengthening your relationship.”
Well before we humans started walking upright, anger was used as a negotiating tool. We raise our voices or pound our fists to motivate the offender to see us as a higher priority.“Anger starts by signalling to the target that you insist upon better treatment,” says Dr Sell. “This can work by withdrawing cooperation or just by demonstrating bargaining power.”
Before you get confrontational, ask yourself if the frustration you’re feeling is just a way of venting your bad day at the office, or actually the first step in solving a problem. “Individuals can be seen as entitled and unpleasant to be around if the anger is unjustifiable,” says Sell. But if it is justified, you’re in a position to communicate the situation and work towards negotiating what you want.
Anger is most often seen as the emotion mostly like to lead to self destruction, but in effect that power is actually a positive energy force. Research suggests that seeing something we want when we’re angry makes us want it more than if we were not. “What matters is that you put the energy of your anger to good use,” says Bertolucci. “Use it to motivate you to take action or drive you to move through your challenges. Anger is a fiery emotion and many great and beautiful things are forged in fire.”
Anger can also give us insight into ourselves and galvanise self-change. Next time you fire up, think about your surroundings and what you’re reacting to – is it a person, your environment or a problem at hand? If you can pinpoint the trigger you can in turn improve your life by learning to manage it.
No emotion is more efficient at helping us navigate life’s ups and downs than anger. Love, happiness and positivity are all essential traits, but alone or even united they’re not efficient enough to find the solutions we need to be satisfied, contributing and knowledgeable members of society.
When you get angry, give yourself permission to pause. By slowing the situation down you can find some clarity in between sighs of exasperation. Pausing also allows you to harness your energy and make a useful decision rather than a fast one.
And remind yourself that anger is not rage, it might be overwhelming but when recognised and focussed it can actually be a beneficial source of emotional information resulting in a solution-driven outcome in any number of situations.