'Good fats' you need to add to your diet right now

Fortifying your diet with plenty of fish and vegetables may be the secret to longevity, a new study has found. According to Swedish researchers, older adults who eat healthy fats - EPA and DHA - found in fish and vegies may live longer than people who don’t. They found that men and women over 60 with higher levels of polyunsaturated fats in their diet were less likely to die from heart disease.



It’s not the first time science has highlighted the benefits of healthy poly and monounsaturated fats, but it’s a nice reminder. Here are six natural sources of ‘good fats’ you need to add to your diet today.

