'Good fats' you need to add to your diet right now

Fortifying your diet with plenty of fish and vegetables may be the secret to longevity, a new study has found. According to Swedish researchers, older adults who eat healthy fats - EPA and DHA - found in fish and vegies may live longer than people who don’t. They found that men and women over 60 with higher levels of polyunsaturated fats in their diet were less likely to die from heart disease.
It’s not the first time science has highlighted the benefits of healthy poly and monounsaturated fats, but it’s a nice reminder. Here are six natural sources of ‘good fats’ you need to add to your diet today.
Thinkstock
These tiny but mighty grains have been shown to help reduce hypertension, and also provide a good dose of fibre into your diet.
Think salmon, trout, herring, mackerel and sardines. High in omega-3 fatty acids, it not only helps your cardiovascular health, it’s good for your brain function too.
Soy is a high quality protein, and one of only two plant-based foods (the other is amaranth seed) that can mimic the amino acid functions found in meat. It’s also low in saturated fats, making tofu or tempeh a healthy addition to any meat-free dish.
The monounsaturated fats in avocados can also help quell belly fat. Add to guacamole, salads and smoothies.
There’s a reason why the Mediterranean diet is linked with longevity. With an abundance of antioxidants, olives and olive oil are thought to reduce your risk of heart disease and some cancers.
Also a great source of protein and fibre, the healthy fats in walnuts will lower LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol. Plus, walnuts are calorie-dense meaning you’ll feel fuller for longer.