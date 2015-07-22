Tiffiny Hall's fridge look book

Tiffany hall is a writer, trainer on The Biggest Loser, fitness instructor and 5th Dan black belt taekwondo expert. But more importantly, she's a passionate believer that the secret to achieving your healthier self is you. We took a peek inside Tiff's fridge to share her healthy eating tips.
It's important to eat food to lose weight and not rely on slimming shakes and meal replacements. Your body uses energy to digest food and if you eat good stuff, you come out on top without storing much excess. To live up to your full potential, eat the right carbs, protein and good fats. Here are some of my favourites:
Fish packs a protein punch and is a great source of omega 3. I love cooking with snapper, swordfish, salmon and pink ling.
I avoid pre-packaged sauces as they're usually laden with sugar and make my own using lean mince meat, onion, tomatoes, basil and thyme.
I always keep eggs in the fridge for a quick and healthy snack or easy, mid-week dinner option.
What can I say, I love my greens. I’ll always have a combo of asparagus, brussel sprouts, kale, celery, broccoli, bok choy, zucchini and spinach in the fridge.
My go to veggies are usually red capsicums, carrots, mushrooms and parsnips.
For my fruit fix, I stock up on grapefruits, blueberries and strawberries for snacks.
Greek yoghurt is perfect for adding to my crunchy homemade muesli.
We all need fat to help us think, grow and absorb essential nutrients. My favourite fat-filled foods are avo, coconut oil, olive oil, oily fish and raw nuts and seeds.
Protein helps you feel fuller for longer and keeps your insulin levels stable. I love to add chicken to my soups and stir frys to make sure I get enough protein.
My homemade choc hit and peanut butter bliss balls deliver a burst of high energy for breakfast on the run, before or after training or as a mid-afternoon pick me-up.
