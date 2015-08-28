News

Five health stories you missed

1/3 A potential breakthrough in Alzheimer's Disease prevention

New research identified nine risk factors for Alzheimer's disease, some of which are potentially preventable.

Researchers linked obesity, carotid artery narrowing; low educational attainment; depression; high blood pressure; frailty; smoking; high levels of amino acid, homocysteine; and type-2 diabetes to about two-thirds of cases.

Getty

2/3 The cheat's guide to the Paleo diet

After Pete Evans appeared on Sunday Night to talk about paleo, you wanted to know all there is to know about the controversial diet.

Thinkstock

3/3 Men's Health's 2015 Fitness Awards

From the most innovative trainers and gyms to the best gear and tech, the Men's Health team rated the best in fitness.

Supplied

