What's inside a healthy chef's fridge?

Lily Simpson and Rob Hobson are a chef and nutritionist team shaking up the healthy food industry. Devoted to their philosophy of great health through great food, their latest book The Detox Kitchen Bible, is packed with 200 of Lily's wheat, dairy and sugar-free recipes which Rob explains how to use to target your specific health needs. We took a peek inside their fridge to find out which foods are always on the menu.

Want more? Check out what’s inside trainer Tiffiny Hall’s fridge here

"Food that is tempting and pleasurable is at the heart of the way we eat. At The Detox Kitchen our goal is to create delicious food that works with your body, not against it, to give it the best chance to do what it does naturally. Here are some of our favourite foods you'll always find in our fridge."

Avocado

Bananas

Berries

Broccoli

Almond Butter

Coffee

Cucumber

Rye bread

Coconut yoghurt

The Detox Kitchen Bible, by Lily Simpson and Rob Hobson, published by Bloomsbury is out now, $49.99

