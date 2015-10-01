15/16 15 foods the healthiest people stock in their kitchens

The leafy green is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, K, and B6, as well as calcium, potassium, copper, and manganese. It also has fibre and protein.<br> “There is nothing like a great massaged kale salad,” Dr Mark Hyman, director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine tells Yahoo Health. “When your body is craving greens, this is one of the best kinds of salads to make.”