15 foods the healthiest people stock in their kitchens

That’s all the more reason to keep a fridge and pantry packed with good-for-you staples — and what better way to know what to buy and eat than to emulate the healthiest eaters? We tapped top doctors and nutritionists and asked them to share the healthy-eating staples they always keep stocked at home.
“They’re full of satisfying, healthy fat,” Keri Glassman, registered dietitian and founder and president of Nutritious Life, a New York City nutrition consulting practice, tells Yahoo Health. <br>Avocados also contain fibre and other good-for-you compounds such as the antioxidant glutathione, which helps block the absorption of some bad fats, notes Glassman.
“Coconut oil is not only anti-inflammatory but also boosts metabolism and tastes delicious,” Dr Frank Lipman, integrative and functional medicine physician.<br> Lipman recommends adding coconut oil to breakfast shakes, sautéing kale in it, and using it to roast root vegetables for a nutty, sweet flavour.
No other berry can boast the fibre, vitamin, and mineral content of raspberries, according to Tanya Zuckerbrot, registered dietitian and founder and CEO of F-Factor Nutrition, a private nutrition counselling practice in New York City. <br>“Raspberries are chock-full of vitamin C and fibre, help fill you up for only a few calories, and they taste delicious!” she tells Yahoo Health.
“It’s a true superfood that can help elevate mood, improve blood flow, and even lower blood pressure,” says Lipman. “It helps reduce inflammation and LDL, the ‘bad cholesterol,’ and it’s loaded with antioxidants, which can help prevent cell damage, degenerative diseases, and even cancer.” <br>Since raw cacao powder is bitter, Lipman recommends adding it to smoothies or using it to make a healthy hot chocolate.
A small handful of walnuts every day delivers a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid, melatonin, copper, manganese, and the hard-to-find gamma-tocopherol form of vitamin E, which helps protect your heart, according to Lipman.<br> “Walnuts on your plate may also protect your brain and help slow the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease,” he says.
Lentils are highly nutritious and a great source of protein and fiber. “Dried lentils are extremely satiating and a good alternative to meat,” Dr David Katz director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center and director and founder of the Integrative Medicine Center at Griffin Hospital, tells Yahoo Health.
One cup of cooked Brussels sprouts is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K and folate, as well as a good source of fibre, thiamine, vitamin B6, potassium, and iron. <br> “Brussels sprouts are also cruciferous veggies that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits,” Elisa Zied, registered dietitian and author of <i>Younger Next Week</i>, tells Yahoo Health.
These tiny seeds are packed with anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, notes Lipman. Chia seeds are also rich in cancer-fighting antioxidants and fibre.
The seed is loaded with filling protein; 1 cup of cooked quinoa contains 8 grams of the stuff. <br>“It’s also yummy as a hot cereal, especially when combined with fresh or dried fruit, nuts, a drizzle of honey, and sometimes a little yogurt or milk,” Marci Clow, registered dietitian and senior director of product research for Rainbow Light nutritional supplements, tells Yahoo Health.
“It’s no surprise that RDs everywhere encourage eggs,” says Zuckerbrot. Eggs are a complete protein source with 13 vitamins and minerals for only 294 kilojoules per egg. <br>“Choline, which is abundant in the egg yolk, is an essential compound linked with improved brain function,” she points out.
Several health experts, from Lipman to Katz, stock up on almonds, which are high in protein, fibre, calcium, vitamin E, magnesium, and folic acid. They’re nutrient-dense and can even help lower cholesterol.
One cup of matcha has the antioxidant equivalent of 10 cups of regular green tea, notes Lipman, helping to prevent cell degeneration and premature ageing.
Keri Gans, registered dietitian and author of <i>The Small Change Diet</i>,starts nearly every morning with a hot bowl of oatmeal, microwaved for two to three minutes. <br>It’s an excellent source of soluble fibre, points out Katz. Plus, oatmeal contains several other nutrients, including phosphorus, copper, biotin, magnesium, chromium, and zinc.
The leafy green is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, K, and B6, as well as calcium, potassium, copper, and manganese. It also has fibre and protein.<br> “There is nothing like a great massaged kale salad,” Dr Mark Hyman, director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine tells Yahoo Health. “When your body is craving greens, this is one of the best kinds of salads to make.”
These little fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and hard-to-get vitamin D. And if you eat the bones, points out Lipman, you get the added benefit of calcium too.