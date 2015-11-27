News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Five Health Stories You Missed This Week

Five Health Stories You Missed This Week

You may also like these galleries

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey

1/5 Chris Hemsworth’s Shocking ‘Heart of the Sea’ Weight Loss

This week, Chris Hemsworth posted a startling photo of himself on Instagram in which the normally muscular actor appears gaunt and disheveled. “Just tried a new diet/training program called ‘Lost at Sea,’” he captioned the photo. “Wouldn’t recommend it.”


Check out what Chris had to say about his surprising weight loss.


Getty Images

2/5 Gay Drama Teacher Has Best Response To Homophobic Parent

UK drama teacher Michael Neri has had the best response to a parent who has pulled their children out of his drama school because of his sexuality.


Last week Neri, who runs the Talking Props Theatre Company shared a text message he received from a Christian parent whose children were attending the school. The mother decided to withdraw her children from the school as she didn't want them to be influenced by his "unconventional ideas".


You can read his entire response here.


3/5 How To Lose The Man Boobs For Good

Turns out, more and more men are lining up to get rid of their man boobs or "moobs."


While statistics for cosmetic surgery in australia don’t currently exist, male breast reduction surgeries increased by six per cent in 2011, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.


But you might not need to go under the knife if you’ve got a sagging top.


4/5 The Best Way To Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs

Here's how things usually go: After a firm tap with a spoon, the shell shatters, leaving you to pick off each infuriating little shard, and removing most of the egg white in the process. You're left with a sad, ragged-looking salad topper - and probably a crushed spirit.


It doesn’t have to be that way, though. Watch this video and change your life.


5/5 What Your Poo Colour Says About Your Health

Ever gone number two and had serious shock set in after you've stood up? "Diet, medications, stress, and lifestyle can all impact the color and consistency of stool,” says Dr Samita Garg. “Sometimes these changes are normal, but sometimes they can signal something more serious.


Notice your poo is a hue other than brown? Don’t freak out just yet.


More Galleries

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea