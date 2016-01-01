Your new years resolutions, revamped

A new year calls for new beginnings. And for many of us, that means setting a few - or quite possibly an unwieldy list of - resolutions. We vow to hit the gym, trim down and start meditating. Our vision: to be the very best version of ourselves. It’s an admirable goal, but come February, all too often we’re back where we started. We mean well, so where are we going wrong? For starters, we expect way too much of ourselves.
“I often advise people to make just one small change every week, which is much more sustainable,” says nutritionist and author of The Healthy Life Jessica Sepel. Choosing goals that inspire you is also vital. “Rather than going for changes that make you feel scared or overwhelmed, choose ones that excite you,” urges Sepel. Here, resolutions that will have you fired up – long after the New Year’s fireworks are over.
Try this instead: I’m going to choose exercise that energises me
Clocking a solid hour at the gym daily may seem like the gold standard of exercise, but ironically less can be more - especially if you’re stressed or fatigued. “We are living in a fast-paced world and as women we need to embrace exercise choices that balance our nervous system and bring calm into our lives, like yoga, Pilates and walks in nature,” advises Sepel.
“Four to five exercise sessions a week is great, but you don’t need to exceed 30 to 45 minutes per session.” Ultimately, exercise should energise you and help restore balance – which doesn’t necessarily involve gruelling sweat sessions.
Try this instead: I’m going to find a chill-out practice I enjoy
Meditation is the most relaxing thing ever…according to people who have actually mastered it! For the rest of us, it’s a twitch-inducing challenge. Thankfully, there are other ways to still the mind beyond sitting cross-legged in silence.
“Listening to guided meditations can be a great way to start off if you’re new to meditation, while mantra meditation is really powerful and gives us something to focus on,” says Seriya Cutbush, meditation teacher at Akshaya Healing. “Another option is mindful walking, where you are present with each breath and step.” Her other picks? Attending a deeply relaxing sound healing session, a yoga nidra class or trying mandala drawing.
Try this instead: I’m going to get sugar savvy and enjoy occasional treats
There’s a lot to be said for scaling back our sugar intake, but you can still be healthy without avoiding it entirely. After all, fruit (which is full of natural sugar) is also packed with antioxidants. “I’d advise people remove added and hidden sugar, by not adding sugar to food and scanning food labels for no more than five grams of sugar per 100 grams,” advises Emma Sutherland, nutritionist and author of 50 Foods That Will Change Your Life.
If you do feel like a sweet treat occasionally, go for it. “Remove the guilt; it spikes stress hormones and stops you from sleeping well,” says Sepel. Relish your treat – then resume healthy eating.
Try this instead: I’m going to treat quitting bad habits as a learning experience
Whether it’s a double shot latte habit, emotional eating, or a weakness for cab sauv, when we’re trying to kick an unhealthy pattern, we often aspire to quit cold turkey. “Behaviour change doesn’t go in a straight line,” says Dr Jo Mitchell, clinical psychologist at The Mind Room. “It’s about knowing what to do if you fall off the wagon and taking a look at what worked and what didn’t work so you can learn from it.”
Also useful? A little self-analysis. “Write a list of what advantages you are getting out of the behaviour,” urges human behaviour specialist Dr John Demartini. “This brings the unconscious conscious so you can come up with alternative ways of reaching those same benefits.” For instance, if emotional eating comforts you, try calling a friend instead.
Try this instead: I’ll prioritise healthy living and weight loss will be the side-effect
Think being super disciplined is the only way to get in shape? Truth is, easing up on yourself is more motivating. “I recommend an 80/20 approach, making the best choices you can most of the time but allowing room for imperfection,” says Sepel. Rather than calorie counting, try an intuitive approach to eating.
At your next mealtime, ask yourself ‘Body, what do you want?’, suggests Dr Dain Heer, author of Being You, Changing The World. “Our bodies have a natural sense of balance and awareness of what they require, so it helps to tap into that.” In the same vein of self-care, prioritise sleep. “When you’re well-rested, you’re more resilient to food cravings,” adds Sutherland.
