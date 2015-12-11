According to one Men’s Health writer, it seems the end of most cases of holy matrimony is wholly acrimony. Robert Drane says that he thinks he’s hit on a reason: it’s easier. It’s easier to distract ourselves with hatred than to deal with the death of love.
But does it have to be that way?
Brace yourself. More than 30 per cent of Australians admit they only brush once daily, with most skipping the pre-bed brush, and many admit to avoiding flossing altogether, according to the Australian Dental Association.
So how clean are your pearly whites are you leave them a day, a week…a year?
You're lifting weights at the gym, getting your sweat on and minding your own business, when all of a sudden you realise the creepy guy over by the mirror has been watching you for the past 10 minutes.
Done cringing yet? It can be tough to feel good about exercising in what sometimes seems like a sea of meatheads.
Click through for nine of the most annoying things guys do at the gym that almost make Women’s Health wish they belonged to a gym for ladies only.
From smoothie bowls to locally grown produce, here are the trends you sunk your teeth into this year.
Mobility training has become an industry ‘buzz word’ of late, even though it technically has been an integral part of athletic development for some time now.
True story: We Were Designed To Be Hunter Gatherers, Not Keyboard Crunchers
It’s hard for us to not to get stuck in habitual movement patterns brought on by the day-to-day demands of our lives. All of these demands tend to get us stuck in repetitive movement patterns and over time these patterns, if not addressed, can lead to muscle imbalances, postural problems and ultimately injury.
Getty Images