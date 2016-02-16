Ian Thorpe's Guide to Good Health

When Olympic gold medalist and former swimming champion Ian Thorpe stopped training he found himself living a very different lifestyle. No longer focused on stocking up on carbohydrates and protein for energy, Thorpe struggled with the reality of what a standard meal looked like. The change was too extreme for the former athlete and as a result let himself go for a while until he began to see what his unbalanced diet and lack of exercise was doing to his body. Back in between the lanes, Thorpe now follows a realistic way of eating, and that's how his book Eat Well Now came about.
Here are six of his simple and delicious recipes for you to try.
This no-fuss, simple roasted pumpkin and hazelnut salad is a great emergency dish to make when you have little time. Paired with lamb, beef or grilled chicken or scattered with fresh goat’s cheese, this salad makes the perfect light lunch or dinner.
This barramundi with preserved lemon, tomato and pine nuts recipe is perfect for a quick and healthy midweek dinner. The flesh rather than the skin of preserved lemon, has a sweet, subtle flavour that doesn’t overpower the fish. Serve it with wilted baby spinach leaves and you have yourself the ultimate omega-3 meal.
A strange combination of flavours we know, but Thorpe swears this chilli kangaroo with coffee and chocolate sauce dish is as delicious as it is savoury. Besides, who said chocolate could only be eaten for dessert anyway?
Hearty, flavourful and packed with the good stuff, this North African tomato and green lentil stew is not only perfect for those cooler nights, but great for lunch too.
If you want to limit your carbohydrate intake in the morning, make porridge with quinoa instead of oats. This quinoa porridge with spice and berries is packed with protein, antioxidants and will keep you feeling full for long.
Chocolate soufflé needn't be unhealthy or hard to make. Using chocolate with a high cocoa content means you get a more intense chocolate flavour and hence more antioxidants from the cacao bean. Although this recipe has some sugar, soufflés in general are lower in fat than most desserts and are arguably the most impressive to serve.
This is an edited extract from Eat Well Now by Ian Thorpe published by Hardie Grant $30. Available in stores nationally.
