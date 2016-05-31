Nutrition is key when it comes to boosting your immune system. To help you fight back with food this winter, here are the most immune supportive nutrients to crowd out your plate:
Vitamin A - deficiency may be linked to an increased susceptibly to colds. The best food sources are wholefoods such as sweet potato, dark leafy greens, carrots, dried apricot, fish and liver.
Omega-3 fatty acids - are believed to positively modulate the immune response. Sources include fatty fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines), flaxseeds, walnuts and chia seeds.
Antioxidants - are not only beneficial for beauty but have been shown to be effective against recurrent viral infections. Good sources include CoQ10, which is found in beef, sardines, mackerel, spinach, broccoli and cauliflower and Vitamin E, which is found in sunflower seeds, avocado, spinach, olive oil, pumpkin and Selenium as found in Brazil nuts and seafood.
Zinc - deficiency may increase susceptibly to infection. Sources include pumpkin seeds, beef, wholegrains and seafood.
Getty Images
While many people will tell you to watch your plate over winter in fear of dreaded weight gain, keep in mind that without adequate nutrition our body does not get the energy needed to fuel immune function.
Focus on counting nutrients not calories. Fill your plate with wholefoods and a wide variety of bright coloured fruits and vegetables to ensure that your body is getting the right vitamins, minerals and nutrients that it needs.
Getty Images
Don’t let the cooler months reign supreme on your exercise routine. While it is often the first thing to go when the temperature drops, it is one of the most effective tools to ward off winter weight gain. Move your body each day and you will be thankful for it by the end of winter.
Getty Images
While the thought of water appeals a lot less when we are cold, it does appeal to our waist lines as drinking water triggers thermogenesis and causes our body’s metabolic rate to speed up, meaning we burn more calories. Try sipping warm water with lemon throughout the day to stay hydrated.
Getty Images
Excess refined sugar can reduce the ability of white blood cells to kill invading pathogens, which is exactly what we don’t want in winter.
If you must sweeten your food or drinks, swap refined sugar with a bit of Manuka honey or fresh fruit to please your sweet tooth. Remember that eating wholefoods is always going to be better for your health.
Getty Images
Don’t use food as a source of warmth or comfort this winter, food should be seen as a source of nourishment for your body. Take the time to sit and appreciate your food. This will help you tune into your hunger and prevent overeating. If over-eating is recurring theme in your day, try keeping a food diary to see where you’re going wrong.
Getty Images
