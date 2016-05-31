1/7 Keep Your Immune System Healthy

Nutrition is key when it comes to boosting your immune system. To help you fight back with food this winter, here are the most immune supportive nutrients to crowd out your plate:





Vitamin A - deficiency may be linked to an increased susceptibly to colds. The best food sources are wholefoods such as sweet potato, dark leafy greens, carrots, dried apricot, fish and liver.





Omega-3 fatty acids - are believed to positively modulate the immune response. Sources include fatty fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines), flaxseeds, walnuts and chia seeds.





Antioxidants - are not only beneficial for beauty but have been shown to be effective against recurrent viral infections. Good sources include CoQ10, which is found in beef, sardines, mackerel, spinach, broccoli and cauliflower and Vitamin E, which is found in sunflower seeds, avocado, spinach, olive oil, pumpkin and Selenium as found in Brazil nuts and seafood.





Zinc - deficiency may increase susceptibly to infection. Sources include pumpkin seeds, beef, wholegrains and seafood.

Getty Images