Liz Hurley has shared another snap from her recent sun-soaked holiday to the Maldives. Seen splashing around in the crystal clear water she used the opportunity to spruik the tiny red bikini from her swimwear line.
Summer is well and truely over in the UK, but that isn't fazing actress Liz Hurley in the slightest.
The 52-year-old has own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and is doing a fantastic job at being her own brand's ambassador.
Liz, who famously dated Aussie cricketer Shane Warne, has been flooding her Instagram page with photos of herself looking flawless in bikinis.
And it has us thinking she's looking better than ever!
Liz's swimwear brand was actually launched back in 2005, but she's been ramping up her promo lately.
In fact, the British babe spent most of the UK summer in a bikini.
And she hasn't been shy about sharing every moment of it with her 730K Instagram followers.
Did we mention she's also a gun at yoga?
Liz has previously said, “I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise".
While she isn't the biggest fan of the gym, the actress says she likes to stay active and doesn't lounge around on the sofa all day.
Liz also says while she loves to eat, she's careful about the kinds of food she puts in her mouth.