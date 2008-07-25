News

Celebrity Fitness Freaks

Cameron Diaz

1/13 Cameron Diaz

On the set of Charlie's Angels Cameron proves that she can be a skater girl.

WireImage.com 2000

2/13 Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong

Matthew McConaughey (in white) out for a ride with seven time winner of the Tour de France, Lance Armstrong

Tina Burch/WireImage.com Jul 2006

3/13 Molly Sims

Molly Sims out for a game of volleyball

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com May 2006

4/13 Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller, pre-Prison Break, training for the movie "The Human Stain"

Steve Grayson/WireImage.com Mar 2002

5/13 Cameron Diaz

Acting, skating, and now surfing. Is there anything this girl can't do?

WireImage.com 2003

6/13 Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine taking a swing at the All*Star Cup in Wales

Pete Fontaine/WireImage.com Aug 2005

7/13 Delta Goodrem

Delta out for a jog in Woolloomooloo. Later that evening she become engaged to Brian McFadden.

Jamie Fawcett/Getty Images Nov 2007

8/13 Elle MacPherson

Elle MacPherson learning to surf at Palm Beach in Sydney.

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images Dec 2007

9/13 Eva Longoria Parker

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker at a celebrity softball game in California

John Heller/WireImage.com Sep 2004

10/13 Jennifer Garner

Playing a spy in Alias meant that Jennifer Garner had to be uber-fit. Here she is crossing the finish line of a triathlon.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage.com Sep 2003

11/13 Kristin Davis

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis out for a jog on the set of the movie in New York's Central Park

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Nov 2007

12/13 Lindsay Lohan

Lilo out for a stroll

RJ Capak/WireImage.com Mar 2005

