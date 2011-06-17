Sheen who was hospitalised earlier this year after being axed from ‘Two and a half men,’ has been on a downward spiral ever since. The star should have taken advice from his doctors to slow down; he is looking exhausted and aged and is certainly not winning. TREND ALERT: Cut out dress craze
Selena Gomez was the latest celebrity to be taken to hospital citing 'exhaustion and malnutrition'. Her fans didn't have to wait long to see her again, she was back performing after a weekend of rest.
She may have been the indestructible judge on daytime TV, but Judge Jude Sheindlin. 68, was taken to hospital last month suffering exhaustion. She loves her job so much, she returned the day after.
Jennifer Hudson was taken to hospital last week suffering from "extreme abdominal pain" due to food poisoning. The singer/actress has lost a dramatic amount of weight since she we first saw her on American Idol.
We all remember the sad downward fall of Britney Spears a few years back that saw her taken to hospital and away from her kids. The star has transformed and is now back on track with a new album, body and beau.
In 2007, British beauty Kate Beckinsale suffered numbness in her arm and was rushed to hospital fearing a heart that caused the death of her dad Richard Beckinsale at age 31. Instead Beckinsale was suffering from exhaustion.
The cute and bubbly actress from 'The Parent Trap' is long gone. Lohan was hospitalised a year ago for her too hard partying lifestyle.
This songstress has always been to known to work hard, but back in 2001 Carey was taken to hospital suffering "extreme exhaustion." Now married and with two bubs, Carey is more relaxed and focused on her health.
It's hard to forget when Scottish singing sensation Susan Boyle was rushed to hospital citing a breakdown. Boyle said she was exhausted and overwhelmed by all the media attention she was receiving.