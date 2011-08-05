You may be suffering from heart arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation. Vitamin-B is so important to maintain energy levels and keep nerves at bay.
If you are craving these foods all day, every day, head to the doctor because you may have thyroid or adrenal gland problems. READ: 8 amazing uses of bicarbonate of soda
Have you been lacking energy and craving ice cubes? If so, you may be anaemic and suffering from an iron deficiency. READ: The best thing a food lover can do today
Do you wake up in the morning and crave a soft drink such as lemonade or coke? Grab a glass of milk instead as you may be calcium deficient. GALLERY: 10 things you should never buy again
If you're craving strong flavours such as curry, you maybe deficient in zinc, and as a result lack in fully functioning tastebuds.
If you are an obsessed carbs fan, and can't get through a meal without having a slice of bread or a bowl of pasta, you could be suffering from undiagnosed depression. PICS: 5 'bad' foods that are actually good for you
Yes, it's true, some people crave soil! Pregnant women who crave soil or clay might be low in natural minerals and those who are not pregnant and crave soil, get checked out for coeliac disease. GALLERY: The 10 dirtiest foods you're eating
If you crave chocolate it may mean that you are either depressed, stressed or have premenstrual tension. You may also be lacking in magnesium which is vital for your nerve, bones and immune system. VIDEO: Cook with Karen Martini