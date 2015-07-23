Marching Band Accompanies Cancer Patient Out Of Last Chemotherapy Treatment

When Ann Trachtenberg left her hospital bed yesterday, it was for the last time.

Marching Band Accompanies Woman Out Of Last Chemotherapy Treatment

The cancer patient had just received her final dose of chemotherapy, and she was ready to go home after months of treatment.

It was a big milestone in Trachtenberg’s recovery – and one she wanted to celebrate - “perhaps via a marching band,” she’d joked to her niece, Stephanie Reinke-Richter.

Little did Tratchenberg know she’d get exactly that the moment she walked out the hospital door, with the University of Wisconsin Marching Band greeting her with a celebratory tune.

The video has already amassed over 800,000 views since it hit Facebook.

“This was a very happy moment,” Alec Larsen, senior bass drum player for the Badger Band, told the Huffington Post. “Ann was definitely surprised. It was very emotional for her to see us standing outside of the hospital doors.”

