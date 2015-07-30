Just when you thought the internet couldn't get any better, along comes five-month-old grumpy puppy Earl.

This Grumpy Dog Is Here To Steal Grumpy Cat's Crown

Nicknamed Grumpy Dog, he's the nemesis to Grumpy Cat, who we imagine wasn't too happy to hear the news that her crown might be about to be stolen.

Earl, an adorable half-beagle, half-pug pup, has already spurred a multitude of hilarious memes, and collected more than 2 million views since his owners put up this picture:

Owner Derek Bloomfield says that Earl's grumpy face is totally misleading - and that he's actually a very content dog.

"He had the grumpy expression from day one," explained Bloomfield. "The vet said he's as healthy as any other puppy. He just looks grumpy because of his underbite, wrinkles, and dark complexion.

"He is the most relaxed, content puppy either one of us has ever seen. Whenever he wants something he'll calmly sit down and stare at us until we ask him the right question. Then he wags his tail in approval."

Grumpy Cat, you've been warned.