WATCH: You'll Totally Identify With These Sneezing Pets

We all think it’s cute when our pet sneezes, but for these cats and dogs, the reality is a little different.
Turns out, they find it just as annoying, not to mention as hazardous, as we do:
That annoying moment when you’re about to sneeze but it doesn’t quite come out.
When your sneeze is so big you hit your head on the floor.
When you trip over things because you can’t see when you sneeze.
But try as they might, nothing beats the epic baby Panda sneeze: