6 Hilarious Wedding Fails

There were no winners at this bouquet toss
An over-enthusastic bride totally overestimated her bouquet toss, with some hilarious results.
Best man loses his pants, sends everyone into fits of laughter
We couldn't stop laughing at this best man losing his pants at the altar - and neither could the bride and groom, who can't contain themselves throughout their vows.
Groomsman backflips into bridesmaid's head
When this groomsman tried to get a little fancy on the dancefloor, it didn't quite work out as planned.
Dog pees on bride's dress
DISASTER.
Groomsman tries to leapfrog over bridesmaid, fails.
You know it all went to plan in rehearsal, but this groomsman's leap-frogging tactic went horribly wrong.
Elephant mistakes bride for food.
When this bride featured an elephant in her bridal party, it gave her the ultimate payback.