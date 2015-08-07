News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Princess Charlotte to make history in the royal family
Princess Charlotte has just made history

6 Heart-Warming Videos of Soldiers’ Best Homecoming Surprises

Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

There’s nothing quite like seeing the joy on a child’s face when their father returns home from deployment.

6 Heart-Warming Videos of Soldiers’ Best Homecoming Surprises

6 Heart-Warming Videos of Soldiers’ Best Homecoming Surprises

The bewilderment, the laughs and the tears of joy are moving to watch.

From showing up at weddings, school dances and graduations, we’ve rounded up the best videos of dads surprising their children, mums and even grandparents.

Break out the tissues – we guarantee you’ll need them!

Military Dad Surprises Son at Baseball Game


Soldier Surprises Daughter at Back-to-School Dance
Military Dad Surprises Family, Meets Son for First Time

Soldier Comes Home and Surprises Grandfather
Soldier Surprises Mum During her Graduation

Back To Top