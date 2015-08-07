There’s nothing quite like seeing the joy on a child’s face when their father returns home from deployment.

6 Heart-Warming Videos of Soldiers’ Best Homecoming Surprises

The bewilderment, the laughs and the tears of joy are moving to watch.

From showing up at weddings, school dances and graduations, we’ve rounded up the best videos of dads surprising their children, mums and even grandparents.

Break out the tissues – we guarantee you’ll need them!

Military Dad Surprises Son at Baseball Game