We’ve seen some awesome takes on the hit song ‘Whip and NaeNae’, but these little girls take the cake.

Adorable Girls In Wheelchairs Whip And NaeNae

Meet Mayli and Brooklyn, two best friends with Spina Bifida who take wheelchair dance classes together.

They’re proof that no matter what, adversity can be overcome.

The girls have their routine down pat.

“Mayli is a dancer, if there is a beat she’s moving to it,” Mayli’s mother wrote on her GoFundMe page. “It doesn’t matter the genre of music, she loves it all.”

The video has already amassed nearly 300,000 views on Facebook.

