This has to be one of the most epic proposals of all time.

Dancing flash mob joins marriage proposal at Disneyland

Kiranjit Sidhu decided to surprise his future wife at Disneyland, where she was enjoying the day with a friend.

Little did she know, her soon-to-be fiance was also there - along with 50 of her closest friends and family, and you know, an entire dancing flashmob.

As she stops outside the famous Sleeping Beauty castle, the world famous dance team, Bhangra Empire, appears out of nowhere before finally revealing Kiranjit, who dances his way over before popping the question in front of everyone.

While he did an amazing job, here are some other proposals we think are nearly as amazing. Boys, it's time to step up your game:

After his girlfriend's father passed away, this guy took it upon himself to ask her family members before he proposed. The result is truly tear-jerking.

This bride helped her cousin's boyfriend propose at her own wedding - how selfless is that!