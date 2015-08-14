News

Dog can't contain excitement over cancer-free diagnosis

This adorable golden retriever was sadly diagnosed with spleen cancer earlier this year and given only months to live.

She underwent surgery, but her owners were told there was a 90% chance her tumour was malignant.

Luckily for the pup, she was one of the exceptions to the rule - and her reaction is absolutely priceless when her owner breaks the news that she's now cancer-free.

Lily's hesitant face before the news breaks


Lily can't stop jumping around when her owner tells her the good news

