Starbucks Makes Major Changes to its Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte has a cult following in the US. The popular drink (also commonly known as the #PSL) even has its own Twitter account and dedicated Tumblr site

Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte to be made with actual pumpkin

But the latte’s popularity waned last year when food blogger Vani Hari, aka the Food Babe, uncovered that the drink contained no actual pumpkin.

Not only that, she found the latte included two doses of caramel colour level IV, an colouring made with ammonia, and contained artificial flavours reportedly made from substances like petroleum.

The big wigs at Starbucks listened to this feedback, and this week they announced major changes to the popular drink's recipe: it will now contain real pumpkin puree. And no more of that nasty sounding caramel colouring. Phew.

“The PSL returns this fall, and this time it will be made with real pumpkin and without caramel coloring,” Starbucks announced on its blog.

Since then PSL fans have taken to social media in anticipation of the new (legitimately flavoured) seasonal drink.