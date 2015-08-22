Florida couple celebrate anniversary by eating 60-year-old cake

Ann and Ken Fredericks got married in New York on August 19, 1955, and to celebrate each of their 60 years of marriage, they eat a piece of wedding cake – their original wedding cake.

Still enjoying it 60 years later. Photo: AP

The cake is stored in a coffee can in their freezer. Ann and Ken Fredericks said they pour brandy over the dark fruitcake to moisten it and break off a piece.

The dark fruit cake was made by Ann’s grandmother, who baked three layers of cake about two months prior to the wedding so it could age and then a baker decorated it.

Ann Fredericks told Florida Today that her children are appalled, but she says it’s actually quite tasty with the brandy and has never made them sick.

Asked for the secret to their union’s longevity, he replied simply: “We still love each other. And we have a good, close family and they all love each other and that’s about it, I guess.”

Ann agreed. She said she and her husband hold hands when they got to bed at night.

The couple lived in New York for the first years of their marriage. After visiting Ken Fredericks' parents, who had retired and moved to Florida, they decided to follow in 1968.

"Even though we were both from the Northeast, neither one of us liked the cold," she said. "So after those two visits to the in-laws, we said we were going to move to Florida. And we've never regretted it."