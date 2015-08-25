WATCH: Dog hates owner’s singing, just wants him to shut up

Remember when you were a teenager and hearing your parents sing was one of the worst things ever?
This dog can totally relate – in fact, he hates his owner’s singing so much, he tries to compete by howling.
While it fails to deter the noise, it’s clear this German Sherpherd just wants his peace and quiet back.
The solution? If you can't beat 'em, you may as well join 'em.
