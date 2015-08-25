Father’s beautiful reaction to son's toy choice goes viral

One California father’s decision to let his toddler son choose a doll and then publicly support him for it has gone viral

Father’s shocking reaction to son's toy choice goes viral

Mikki Willis posted the video of his three-year-old son Azai, explained that he had received two of the same gifts on his recent birthday.

So when his son opted to exchange one of the gifts for Princess Ariel, also known as The Little Mermaid, Willis supported him on his choice.

In the video he says: “I let my boys choose their life. That’s how mumma and I are, we just say whatever. We say yeah.

"You have my promise forever to love you and accept you, no matter what life you choose.”

The heart-warming acceptance video has clearly struck a chord with parents across the globe. Since posting the video to Facebook on Friday night, it has been viewed more than 12 million times.

Father of the year, right here.