The best 'Whip And Nae Nae' dances of all time

We’ve seen countless renditions of the infamous ‘Whip and Nae Nae’ dance, but this one has to be the most adorable yet!

Audrey Nethery suffers from a debilitating bone marrow disease called Diamond Blackfan Anemia.

Despite her serious condition which requires constant treatment, the six-year-old has some of the best moves we've seen in a while.

The little cutie first became an internet sensation when she showed off her epic moves at a Zumba Conference and now she's back putting her spin the 'Whip and Nae Nae.'

The song has become a phenomenon on YouTube, with huge groups of people taking to the site to post their best Whip And Nae Nae videos.

Does Audrey they take out the title for the best Whip and Nae Nae dance? Check out some of our other favourite contenders below:

A woman has danced away her pregnancy pains to the viral song in a labour ward. Yes, you read that right.

Dressed in a hospital gown, the woman was actually in the middle of labour and decided to dance away the pain of her contractions to the catchy tune.

A group of senior citizens at a retirement home in Puerto Rico joined in on the craze, doing their own version of the song...while seated.

As you can see above, they really got into it – and they don’t even flinch when the phrase ‘breaking your legs’ blares down the stereo.

In between some serious news stories, reporter Walker Morris, Fox 5 San Diego, thought he’d shake things off with a few dance moves. But little did he know, the cameras were still rolling.

As you can see from the video above, Morris has his ‘Whip and Nae Nae’ moves down pat. And he’s not worried about the passing motorists either.

While most first wedding dances are fairly stoic, this version is definitely one to remember.

Christine Tsoi and her dad planned their 'Whip and Nae Nae' dance for a month before the nuptials in order to surprise their guests - and judging from the screaming, no-one was expecting it.

Meet Mayli and Brooklyn, two best friends with Spina Bifida who take wheelchair dance classes together. They’re proof that no matter what, adversity can be overcome - and their Whip and Nae Nae rendition is on point.