Grumpy Cat throws pitch at baseball game, hates it

Grumpy Cat hardly seems like the sporty type - so she was understandably pissed when her owners decided to take her to a baseball game. How dare they?

The adorable feline was the guest of honour at the Arizona Diamondbacks vs SF Giants game overnight, where she was forced to throw the first pitch.

Dressed in a red jersey, Grumpy Cat eyed the baseball team with disgust as she was carried onto the field by her owner.

And although her throw wasn't bad, she might need a little more practice before she's signed to a team. A better attitude wouldn't go astray either.

Watch the hilarious pitch for yourself above.