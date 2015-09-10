Kayaker Saves Drowning Dog

A kayaker has melted animal lovers' hearts, by rescuing a drowning dog who was caught up in river weeds.

RELATED:Mountain Gorilla Takes A Selfie

The kayaker was with friends on the water in Perry, Michigan, US when he came across the distressed dog.

Without hesitation, he tenderly reached into the water and pulled the terrified dog aboard, taking care not to hurt him on the way out.

The man later took to the internet, writing: "When i finally got him unstuck I put him in my kayak and brought him to shore!

"He could not walk because he was to tired and frozen."

RELATED: This 'Baby Deer' Will Totally Creep You Out

The dog could hardly breathe or move so i carried him to a few houses."