Man Cries When Wife Disguises Pregnancy Test In Apple Watch Case

A man has broken down in tears of joy after he was presented with an Apple Watch case on his birthday, only to discover a positive pregnancy test from his wife inside.

The short clip, which has been viewed thousands of times online, captured the man's reaction to the prank to perfection as he quickly realises exactly what's happening.

"This is a gift that has been hiding in plain sight for a while. But I got you something that I wanted us to be able to share together," the man's wife says to her excited husband.

As the American man clocks the distinctive Apple Watch casing he says "Oh, is this that watch? Really."

However upon opening the case he finds a positive pregnancy test inside and a huge grin breaks out on his face,

'What? Are you serious? Are you serious?'he says.

He then breaks down in tears of joy as his wife keeps filming the scenario.