If you've never had a dance-off included in your coffee order at Starbucks, you're clearly missing out.

This Starbucks barista can't stop, won't stop, dancing

A barista in Texas gave two lucky customers just that this week - and they managed to capture every moment on video.

Robert Alexander and his friend danced along as their resident barista shimmied to The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" while tossing them sugar.

You have to give this guy props for enjoying his job and entertaining his customer's at the same time.

Watch the video for yourself above!