Over the last couple of years, a disturbing trend has hit the streets: the rise of the humble man bun.

Comedians Cut Off People’s Man Buns

RELATED: Meet the model with the world's longest legs

Perched atop the average male hipster head, it’s now universally acceptable – and trendy - to rock a top knot.

In response to this travesty, Derick Watts and his friends decided to take action – by simply cutting them off the heads of whoever they came across.

RELATED: Baby has dad totally fooled

Naturally, the unsuspecting victims were not happy - see their reactions above.