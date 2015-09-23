When it comes to children and weddings, there's no knowing what may go wrong.

Adorable Ring Bearer Faceplants Walking Down The Aisle

And for this adorable ring bearer, his only fault was that he couldn't wait to get to the altar quick enough.

In the short clip, the tiny boy holds the ring on a cushion on his hand and begins to run down the aisle, looking like he's having a brilliant time.

However when he tries to speed things up a notch, he trips over himself and falls flat on the floor.

At the end of the video it appears that he manages to get back up and make his way down the rest of the aisle to rapturous applause.