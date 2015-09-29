Pope Francis has been meeting a lot of people during his tour of North America – but there was one in particular that caught his eye overnight.

Pope cracks up when he sees baby dressed like him

The Pope was being driven down a main street in Philadelphia when he spotted a baby with an uncanny resemblance.

As you’ll see from the video above, the tiny tot is dressed exactly like the Pope, who can’t help cracking up when he spots her.

His obvious delight doesn’t go unnoticed by his security, with one of them walking over to the couple holding the baby and swiftly taking her out of their hands.

The Pope is then seen admiring the baby’s outfit and cooing to her, before she’s handed safely back to her parents.

