Credit: Larry Woods/YouTube.

Toddler challenges dog to howling contest

A five-month old baby was left baffled when two of the family labradors went into an epic head-to-head howling battle.

Rather than dissolve into tears like most infants would though, he chose to go one better and get in on the howling himself.

"Our yellow lab and chocolate lab constantly get into 'howling battles' over who is louder and more ridiculous," the baby's father wrote on Youtube. "They do it so often that our son has decided to join in the war."

While the baby's howling can't quite compete with that of his furry friends, his effort is adorable.

