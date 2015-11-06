Meet The Teenager With The World's Longest Hair

An Indian teenager has scooped the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on Earth.

At 6.5 feet long, Priya Chaudhary's locks, which touch the floor when she stands up, have been cut only a handful of times over the last decade.

"It grows longer than this, but I've had to trim it because it causes problems while walking or bathing," admitted Chaudhary. "I used to keep my hair short. I started growing it 10 years ago."

Considering the length, you'd assume Chaudhary must be using some pretty amazing hair products - but the teenager insists it's naturally in good stead, and she doesn't use anything to maintain it.

"I use any shampoo or oil I like," says Chaudhary, who credits her mother with keeping her hair in top condition.

"When she was a kid, I used to put mustard oil in her hair," admitted Chaudhry's mother. "I hope she becomes famous because of her hair. It will make us really happy and proud."

No doubt Chaudry's mother will get her wish.