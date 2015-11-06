Four Times Kids Had All The Moves

1. This adorable six-year-old girl destroyed her opponent at the Chelles Battle Pro breakdancing contest in France. The video starts with Leelou, a boy dancer, performing some nice moves, but he's quickly shattered once Terra takes to the stage. The crowd's reaction says it all.

2. Six-year-old Joanna Colon became an internet sensation when she took to the dance floor at a school recital and commanded the stage. The adorable tot waved her arms in the air and gave some major attitude while dancing along to Aretha Franklin's hit song Respect.

3. This exceptionally talented young dancer’s barefoot performance of a pirouette in his kitchen has been viewed over six and a half million times on Facebook in the past number of weeks. Gavin has been featured in everything from Disney commercials to music videos and has been dancing since he was eight-years-old.

4. Eight-year-old dancer Alissa Sizemore is an amputee. She wowed the audience in this video with her amazing ballet moves.

