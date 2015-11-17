Credit: MyLifeSuckers, Deva Dalporto/YouTube.

Hilarious Parody Of Adele's 'Hello' By Busy Mum Goes Viral

When mum-of-two Deva Dalporto saw the music video for Adele's new song, 'Hello', it immediately made her think of her two children - which might sound odd, considering Adele's heartfelt song is about an ex-lover.

But what Dalporto really related to was Adele's difficulty to get someone on the phone - something she says is "impossible" when you constantly have two kids underfoot.

The realisation inspired an hilarious video parody of the hit song, with Dalporto pictured trying to have a conversation with a friend while her kids run amok in the background.

"I'm sorry, I can never have a phone conversation," she tells the person on the other end. "Call you in 18 years."

The music to Adele's song then kicks off, with Dalporto inputting her own lyrics:

"Hello, it's Mommy. I was wondering if after all these years you'd listen to me. Have to repeat everything. They say it all goes by so fast, yeah but the days they are creeping.

"Hello, can you hear me? I've asked you 40 times to find your shoes, but you don't listen to me."

Watch the hilarious parody for yourself above!