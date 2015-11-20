Mums Humiliate Their Sons By Doing The Whip And Nae Nae Dance

A group of Steele High School mums showed off their dance moves this week with a surprise performance during their sons' pep rally.

The audience at the US school watched as a group of people wearing masks entered the basketball court, with many yelling out in recognition once they were removed.

The mums then launched into the famous Whip and Nae Nae dance amid screams and laughter from the audience.

"The boys are doing really well this year and we wanted to something to show our support for them," said mum Aprill Williams.

While the boys were embarrassed when the masks came off, the general consensus between them was that their mums had owned the basketball court.

"I think my son's first reaction was, 'You've gotta be kidding me -- Dad, why did you let Mom sign up for this," said mum Melissa Fields. "But once the music cut off, there were hugs all around between the proud boys and their moms."

